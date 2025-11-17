Unlocking Tapestry (TPR) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Did you analyze how Tapestry (TPR) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending September 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of high-end shoes and handbags, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of TPR's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.7 billion, increasing 13.1% year over year. Now, let's delve into TPR's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into TPR's International Revenue Streams

Other Asia generated $199 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of -0.52% compared to the $200.04 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other Asia accounted for $204.7 million (11.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $203.9 million (13.5%) to the total revenue.

Other International accounted for 9.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $156.2 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.82%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $146.23 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $141.4 million (8.2%) and $121.3 million (8.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Greater China contributed $271.2 million in revenue, making up 15.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million, this meant a surprise of -0.06%. Looking back, Greater China contributed $273.9 million, or 15.9%, in the previous quarter, and $234.1 million, or 15.5%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Tapestry will post revenues of $2.3 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other Asia, Other International and Greater China to this revenue are 10.8%, 8%, and 12%, translating into $248.75 million, $184.64 million, and $275.86 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $7.39 billion in total revenue, up 5.4% from the previous year. Revenues from Other Asia, Other International and Greater China are expected to constitute 11.9% ($879.33 million), 8.7% ($639.22 million) and 14.9% ($1.1 billion) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Tapestry faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Tapestry, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 13.2% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 1.5%. The Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, Tapestry's industry group, has ascended 0.5% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 1.8% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 4.5% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 1.7% during this interval.

