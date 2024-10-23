Unlocking Success: Surround Yourself with the Right People and Mindsets

An excellent way to achieve success is to seek guidance from those who have already achieved what you desire. However, people don’t realize how willing successful individuals are to lend a hand. Often, people avoid asking for help out of fear or insecurity. Nevertheless, many older, successful individuals enjoy sharing their wisdom and offering support.

Considering this, successful people like David Meltzer suggest that you don’t avoid asking for help. They even go as far as to say that it can be transformational.

The Importance of Your Social Circle

There is a saying that says, “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.” Why? You are influenced by the people you spend a lot of time with and the opportunities that come your way. Furthermore, your frequency or vibration can change depending on your surroundings and the people around you.

Consider this: If you’re surrounded by people who aren’t striving for more, they probably won’t be able to offer you the opportunities or support you need to elevate yourself. That’s why aligning yourself with people who share your aspirations and can help you open doors is crucial.

Ultimately, you should have friends who inspire you, encourage your ambition, and provide growth opportunities. Despite this, many individuals spend a significant amount of time around others or consume content that makes them feel inadequate or stuck, which leads to stagnation.

Finding the Right People: Who Feeds You?

Often, people are surrounded by individuals who drain their energy. These influences can deplete you from watching content that brings you down or being around people who make you feel inadequate. As such, it’s not surprising why so many people feel stuck in life. In other words, they’re being “bled” rather than “fed.”

How can you change this? Find people who nourish your spirit. After all, a fulfilling life begins when you surround yourself with positive people.

To prove this further, Thomas C. Corley spent five years researching the daily habits of 177 self-made millionaires. He found that the wealthy share the habit of hanging out with successful people.

“Self-made millionaires are very particular about who they associate with,” writes Corley, who spent years studying the rich, in his book Change Your Habits, Change Your Life. “You are only as successful as those you frequently associate with. The rich are always looking for individuals who are goal-oriented, optimistic, enthusiastic, and have an overall positive mental outlook.”

However, it’s not just about receiving. Whenever you find someone who feeds you, ensure you also feed them. Be supportive and encouraging, and provide opportunities for others. As you cultivate relationships, they will become reciprocal and mutually beneficial, creating a powerful growth network.

Elevating Others to Elevate Yourself

A successful person knows they didn’t reach their heights alone. During their journey, they were helped by someone, and they helped others in return. This cycle of elevation is essential for achieving success on a personal and collective level. In other words, for your upward trajectory to continue, you must lift others up.

According to Corley, wealthy people cultivate these relationships in six ways: send birthday wishes, call to say “Hi,” reach out when someone has a big life event, network, volunteer, and join “formal or informal mastermind groups,” such as a business group or weekly calls.

The beautiful thing about being alive at this time in history is that we are more connected than ever. It’s no longer necessary to rely solely on people in your immediate surroundings for assistance. By utilizing social media, email, and even phone calls, you can reach out to people from all walks of life who are willing to help.

Additionally, when seeking mentors or collaborators, choose those who are open-minded. When a person smiles easily, is open to new ideas, or accepts compliments easily, chances are they have an open mind. Being surrounded by open-hearted and considerate people will help you to create a “neighborhood” of people who can either directly help you or connect you to those who can.

From a World of Not Enough to Just Enough

In order to achieve personal success, you need to transform your mindset, not just find the right people. We are accustomed to growing up in worlds of scarcity, one of “not enough.” Whether it’s financial hardship or emotional support, the feeling of lack can shape how we think. Growing up in a family where money was tight, Meltzer believed wealth was the key to happiness. He thought, “If I could just be rich, I would be happy.”

Through hard work and perseverance, Meltzer made his first million dollars and purchased the house he always dreamed of giving his mother. Even in this “world of just enough,” where he had the material things he desired, he was still unsatisfied. It felt like everything was a transaction – he was giving to get recognition or opportunities, not to fulfill a deep need.

A mindset that values “just enough for me ” makes happiness feel temporary. Although you may know generous and successful people, if they give only in exchange for something they receive, they are still living in scarcity. It is only through connection and contribution that you can achieve true abundance instead of thinking “for me.”

The Power of Getting Back Up

Life knocks us down whenever we least expect it. Meltzer has experienced both financial and personal lows, including bankruptcy. After losing everything, he had to ask his mother to leave the house he had bought for her. Although it was a difficult moment in his life, it was also a turning point.

In those moments of despair, Meltzer found inspiration in unlikely places. Watching Rocky, he recalls the famous scene in which Rocky falls down in his battle against Apollo but gets up again. When life knocks you down, do you stay down or get back up?

When you have the strength to keep moving forward, you’ll discover that those setbacks often become the very experiences that propel you forward. Regarding career or personal development, persistence refers to consistently pursuing your goals every day.

What’s Next for You?

Whenever you feel stuck, consider the people in your circle. Do they feed you or drain you? Take advantage of the people you admire, and do not be afraid to ask for their assistance. Surround yourself with those who support your dreams and goals.

Take a moment to look up, breathe, and take stock of what you want to accomplish. Is there anyone who can help you? Make each step forward a priority, and enjoy the journey.

FAQs

Why is it important to surround yourself with the right people?

Influence on your mindset. Spending time with the right people can significantly impact your thoughts, attitudes, and beliefs.

Spending time with the right people can significantly impact your thoughts, attitudes, and beliefs. Support and encouragement. In addition to providing emotional support, positive relationships can motivate you to accomplish your goals.

In addition to providing emotional support, positive relationships can motivate you to accomplish your goals. Networking opportunities. Getting in touch with like-minded individuals can lead to new opportunities and collaborations.

How do I identify the “right” people?

Shared values and goals. Identify people with values and goals that are similar to yours.

Identify people with values and goals that are similar to yours. Positive influence. Rather than bringing you down, seek individuals who inspire and uplift you.

Rather than bringing you down, seek individuals who inspire and uplift you. Mutual respect. Build mutual respect and understanding in your relationships.

What if I’m struggling to find the right people?

Join communities and groups. Become involved in activities and organizations that cater to your interests.

Become involved in activities and organizations that cater to your interests. Expand your social circle. Don’t be afraid to meet new people and step outside your comfort zone.

Don’t be afraid to meet new people and step outside your comfort zone. Online networking. Become involved in social media and online forums to find like-minded people.

How can I cultivate positive relationships?

Active listening. Be genuinely interested in what other people have to say.

Be genuinely interested in what other people have to say. Empathy. Take the time to understand the perspectives and feelings of others.

Take the time to understand the perspectives and feelings of others. Open communication. Be honest and respectful when expressing your thoughts and feelings.

Be honest and respectful when expressing your thoughts and feelings. Support and encouragement. You should be supportive and encouraging to those you care about and love.

Can I change my mindset if negative people surround me?

Yes, but it may be challenging. In addition to surrounding yourself with positive influences, you can also develop your own resilience and positive thinking skills.

In addition to surrounding yourself with positive influences, you can also develop your own resilience and positive thinking skills. Set boundaries. Keep your distance from people and situations that are negative.

Keep your distance from people and situations that are negative. Practice self-care. Prioritize activities that improve your well-being, such as exercise, meditation, and hobbies.

Prioritize activities that improve your well-being, such as exercise, meditation, and hobbies. Seek professional help. Talk to a therapist or counselor if you struggle to maintain a positive mindset.

Image Credit: Kindel Media; Pexels

