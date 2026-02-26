Unlocking Q4 Potential of Tree.com (TREE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tree.com (TREE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $286.75 million, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tree.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Consumer' reaching $61.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Home' will reach $38.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Insurance' stands at $188.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Shares of Tree.com have experienced a change of -38.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TREE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

