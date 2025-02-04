Unlocking Q4 Potential of SS&C Technologies (SSNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SS&C Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' will reach $261.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' to reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' at $272.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for SS&C Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, SS&C Technologies shares have recorded returns of +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSNC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.