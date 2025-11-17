Unlocking Q4 Potential of Post Holdings (POST): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings (POST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Post Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Weetabix' of $141.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' will likely reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Foodservice' should come in at $637.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' will reach $232.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' reaching $227.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $203.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' stands at $33.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' to come in at $127.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' will reach $36.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.60 million.

Shares of Post Holdings have experienced a change of +0.8% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), POST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.