Unlocking Q4 Potential of Interactive Brokers (IBKR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.43 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Interactive Brokers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer Statistics - Total Accounts' will reach 4.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average interest-earning assets' to come in at $167.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.36 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer Statistics - Customer Equity' at 704.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 568.20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Other fees and services' stands at $72.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interest income' reaching $1.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.86 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Commissions' should come in at $536.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $477.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total net interest income' to reach $821.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $807.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other income' will likely reach $26.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-interest income' will reach $635.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $580.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Interactive Brokers shares have recorded returns of +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IBKR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

