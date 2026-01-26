Unlocking Q4 Potential of GE Vernova (GEV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from GE Vernova (GEV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, indicating an increase of 75.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.04 billion, representing a decline of 4.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some GE Vernova metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Wind' to come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Power' stands at $5.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Electrification' will reach $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of equipment' should come in at $5.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Sales of services' will reach $4.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Power- Services' to reach $3.70 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Power- Equipment' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Wind- Services' at $401.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Wind- Equipment' of $1.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -36.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electrification- Equipment' should arrive at $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wind- LM Wind Power' reaching $81.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Power - Gas Turbine Gigawatts' will likely reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Over the past month, shares of GE Vernova have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, GEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

