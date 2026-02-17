Unlocking Q4 Potential of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.77 billion, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cushman & Wakefield metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total service line fee revenue- Total' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total service line fee revenue- Leasing' should come in at $651.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total service line fee revenue- Valuation and other' at $131.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total service line fee revenue- Services' reaching $925.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total service line fee revenue- Capital markets' should arrive at $267.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographical Fee Revenue- EMEA- Total service line fee revenue' stands at $266.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographical Fee Revenue- Americas- Total service line fee revenue' to come in at $1.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographical Fee Revenue- APAC- Total service line fee revenue' of $309.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' will likely reach $157.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- APAC' to reach $29.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.80 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' will reach $44.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield have demonstrated returns of -25.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CWK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

