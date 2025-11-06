Unlocking Q3 Potential of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, indicating an increase of 46.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.35 billion, representing a decline of 0.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Admissions' will reach $712.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' to come in at $194.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' reaching $434.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attendance' should come in at 21.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.97 million.

Over the past month, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, FUN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.