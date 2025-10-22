Unlocking Q3 Potential of Mohawk Industries (MHK): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Mohawk Industries (MHK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, indicating a decline of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.72 billion, representing an increase of 0.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Mohawk Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Global Ceramic' reaching $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Flooring ROW' should come in at $697.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Flooring NA' stands at $949.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic' will likely reach $85.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA' to reach $73.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $88.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW' will reach $69.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.80 million.

