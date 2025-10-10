Unlocking Q3 Potential of JB Hunt (JBHT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that JB Hunt (JBHT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.02 billion, declining 1.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JB Hunt metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Truckload' will likely reach $174.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Dedicated' to reach $858.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Final Mile Services' will reach $207.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions' reaching $270.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Dedicated - Average trucks during the period' stands at 12,700 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,800 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load' should come in at $1941.63 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1882.00 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Intermodal - Revenue per load' will reach $2788.87 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2841.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period)' at 125,796 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 121,477 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Final Mile Services - Average trucks during the period' of 1,317 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,334 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Integrated Capacity Solutions - Loads' should arrive at 139,186 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 147,805 .

Analysts expect 'Intermodal - Loads' to come in at 539,821 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 547,988 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Truckload - Loads' will reach 100,928 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 100,896 .

JB Hunt shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JBHT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

