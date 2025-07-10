Unlocking Q2 Potential of State Street (STT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that State Street Corporation (STT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.37 billion, increasing 5.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain State Street metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $291.11 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $261.74 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio' will likely reach 13.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under Management (AUM)' should arrive at $4800.97 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4415.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio' will reach 14.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)' should come in at $41922.09 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44312.00 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $734.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $735.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total fee revenue' will reach $2.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.46 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' will reach $733.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $736.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Software and processing fees' stands at $231.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $214.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other fee revenue' at $58.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $48.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Management fees' to reach $558.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $511.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of State Street have experienced a change of +12.4% in the past month compared to the +4.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

State Street Corporation (STT)

