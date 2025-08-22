Unlocking Q2 Potential of Nvidia (NVDA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nvidia (NVDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 47.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $46.03 billion, increasing 53.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nvidia metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- OEM and Other' should come in at $110.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Automotive' will likely reach $573.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +65.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Data Center' to reach $40.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +56%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' will reach $524.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should arrive at $3.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

Over the past month, shares of Nvidia have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, NVDA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.