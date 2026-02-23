Unlocking Q2 Potential of Intuit (INTU): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Intuit (INTU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.53 billion, representing an increase of 14.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Intuit metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Consumer' to reach $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +178.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Product and other' reaching $755.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Service' to come in at $3.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cost of revenue- Cost of product and other revenue' will likely reach $24.87 million.

Intuit shares have witnessed a change of -32.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), INTU is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.