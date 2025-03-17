Unlocking Q2 Potential of FactSet (FDS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research (FDS) to post quarterly earnings of $4.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. Revenues are expected to be $570.21 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FactSet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from clients- US' will reach 368.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from clients- International' at 201.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' will reach $144.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $57.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Annual Subscription Value' of $2.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Users' should arrive at 221,880. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 206,478 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'ASV - Domestic' will reach $1.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.42 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'ASV - International' stands at $811.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $773.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ASV from buy-side clients' reaching 82.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82%.

Analysts expect 'ASV from sell-side clients' to come in at 17.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for FactSet here>>>



Shares of FactSet have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FDS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.