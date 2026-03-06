Unlocking Q2 Potential of Campbell (CPB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell's (CPB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23%. Revenues are expected to be $2.61 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Campbell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Meals & Beverages' will likely reach $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Snacks' of $953.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages' stands at $245.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $291.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings- Snacks' will reach $112.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Campbell have returned -12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, CPB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.