Unlocking Q1 Potential of Uber (UBER): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uber Technologies (UBER) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Uber metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mobility' should arrive at $6.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Freight' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery' will likely reach $4.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +30.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' will reach $873.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' reaching $6.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' to reach $1.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +42.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' at $3.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Total' of $52.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' stands at 197 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 170 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trips' will reach 3,656 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,036 .

Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' to come in at $26.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.38 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' should come in at $25.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.18 billion.

Shares of Uber have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +10.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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