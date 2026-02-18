Unlocking Q1 Potential of Keysight (KEYS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Keysight (KEYS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.54 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Keysight metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' reaching $712.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' will likely reach $344.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' of $482.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will reach $128.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' to reach $267.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $240.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Keysight have experienced a change of +10.6% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KEYS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

