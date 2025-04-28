Unlocking Q1 Potential of eBay (EBAY): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay (EBAY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.55 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific eBay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' to reach $18.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.62 billion.

Analysts expect 'Active Buyers' to come in at 134.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross merchandise volume - International' at $9.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.65 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross merchandise volume - US' reaching $8.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total transaction take rate' should arrive at 13.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of eBay have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

