Unlocking Q1 Potential of Delta (DAL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, reflecting an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Delta metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' to come in at $12.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' will reach $213.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other' should come in at $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Passenger load factor' reaching 83.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue passenger miles' will reach 58.37 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.68 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CASM - Ex' of N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Available seat miles' at 70.14 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'TRASM, adjusted' stands at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger revenue per available seat mile' will likely reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue per available seat mile' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger mile yield' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cost per available seat mile' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Delta shares have witnessed a change of +8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.