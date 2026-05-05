Unlocking Q1 Potential of Block (XYZ): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Block (XYZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Transaction-based' to reach $1.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $29.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Bitcoin' reaching $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Square- Total' at $2.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' should arrive at $29.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' of $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' will reach $1.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cash App- Subscription and services-based' stands at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' should come in at $58.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cash App- Total' will likely reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' to come in at $63.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.80 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Block have returned +18.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Currently, XYZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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