Unlocking Q1 Potential of Axon (AXON): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Axon Enterprise (AXON) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $589.09 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Axon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' will reach $371.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- TASER' will likely reach $218.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' at $248.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' reaching $123.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' should come in at $200.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' will reach $15.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products' stands at $323.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Services' to come in at $264.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties' will reach $10.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other' to reach $12.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +288.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body' of $65.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue' should arrive at $1,051.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $825.



Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

