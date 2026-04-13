Unlocking Q1 Potential of Abbott (ABT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Abbott (ABT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.02 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Abbott metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Nutrition' should arrive at $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Diagnostics' to come in at $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals' stands at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' of $861.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' reaching $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' should come in at $853.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- International' to reach $58.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- U.S.' at $337.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- International' will reach $311.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- U.S.' will likely reach $302.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Shares of Abbott have experienced a change of -7.2% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ABT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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