Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Share Consolidation Effective March 24, 2025

Universe Pharmaceuticals plans a share consolidation, converting 40 shares into one, effective March 24, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC announced a share consolidation plan, converting 40 ordinary shares valued at US$0.28125 each into one ordinary share valued at US$11.25, effective March 24, 2025. Following the consolidation, the company's shares will trade under the same ticker symbol "UPC" on the Nasdaq Capital Market but will have a new CUSIP number. No fractional shares will be issued; they will be rounded up to whole shares. After this consolidation, the company's authorized share capital will amount to US$140,625,000, divided into 11,250,000 ordinary shares and 1,250,000 preferred shares. Universe Pharmaceuticals, based in Jiangxi, China, focuses on producing and distributing traditional Chinese medicine derivatives and other healthcare products across the country.

Potential Positives

The share consolidation may enhance the liquidity of the company's stock by decreasing the number of shares outstanding, potentially making it more attractive to investors.

Beginning March 24, 2025, the company's ordinary shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, providing an opportunity for a refreshed market presence.

The company's focus on the aging population in China aligns with growing market demands for healthcare solutions catered to elderly consumers.

Potential Negatives

The share consolidation may be perceived negatively by investors, as such actions are often associated with a declining stock price or the need to comply with minimum bid price requirements on exchanges.

The transition to a new CUSIP number could create confusion among shareholders and trading participants, potentially leading to liquidity issues or trading disruptions.

No fractional shares will be issued, which might disadvantage shareholders holding a number of shares that does not convert evenly into whole shares during the consolidation.

FAQ

What is the share consolidation plan for Universe Pharmaceuticals?

Universe Pharmaceuticals plans to consolidate 40 ordinary shares into one ordinary share effective March 24, 2025.

When will trading begin on a post-consolidation basis?

Trading of Universe Pharmaceuticals’ shares will begin on a post-consolidation basis on March 24, 2025, U.S. Eastern time.

What will the new par value be after the consolidation?

The new par value after the share consolidation will be US$11.25 per share.

Will shareholders need to take any action for the consolidation?

No action is required from shareholders; shares will automatically consolidate on the effective date.

What will happen to fractional shares during the consolidation?

All fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share during the consolidation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Jiangxi, China, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) (“Universe Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company plans to effect a share consolidation of 40 ordinary shares with par value of US$0.28125 per share each in the Company’s issued and unissued share capital into one (1) ordinary share with par value of US$11.25 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, each 40 pre-consolidation ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders.





The Share Consolidation will be made effective on March 24, 2025. Beginning with the opening of trading on March 24, 2025, U.S. Eastern time, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “UPC” but under a new CUSIP number of G9442G 138. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the whole number of shares. Immediately following the Share Consolidation, the authorized share capital of the Company will be US$140,625,000 divided into 11,250,000 ordinary shares, par value US$11.25 per share and 1,250,000 preferred shares, par value US$11.25 per share.







About





Universe Pharmaceuticals INC







Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at



http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/



.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” ”anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission





.









For





more information





, please contact:







Ms. Lin Yang





Chief Financial Officer of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC







lin.yang@universe-pharmacy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.