Universal Technical (UTI) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, View Up

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top and the bottom line increased impressively.



The company outperformed its financial expectations in the first quarter, advancing its growth, diversification and optimization strategy. It reported strong year-over-year new student start growth in UTI and Concorde segments. The firm made progress with launching and ramping up new programs. The company is optimistic about its fiscal 2024 performance with a solid multi-divisional foundation and ability to deliver on expectations.



UTI shares jumped 3.74% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 7, following its earnings release. The company also raised its fiscal 2024 guidance. This might have boosted Investors’ sentiments.

Inside the Numbers

Adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 6 cents by 183.3% and rose significantly from the year-ago quarter’s level of 2 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $174.7 million topped the consensus mark of $168.2 million by 3.9% and increased 45.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The upside was mainly attributable to the growth in UTI new student starts and the inclusion of Concorde for a full quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Technical Institute Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Technical Institute Inc Quote



Total new student starts totaled 4,346, up 89.4% from 2,295 students reported a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million, up from $14.4 million reported a year ago.

Segment Highlights

UTI: Revenues from the segment rose 9.3% to $115.4 million year over year. New student starts totaled 2,314, up 17.2% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.6 million, up from $20.2 million reported a year ago.



Concorde: Revenues from the segment were $59.3 million during the reported period compared with $14.4 million a year ago. New student starts came in at 2,032. Adjusted EBITDA in the segment totaled $8.8 million.

Financial Details

At the end of first-quarter fiscal 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $143.6 million compared with $151.5 million at fiscal 2023-end.

Long-term debt is now $159 million, slightly down from $159.6 million at the end of the fiscal 2023.



For the first three months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $10.8 million compared with $2.8 million in the year-ago period.



Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $10.2 million compared with $2.6 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Raised

Universal Technical expects new student starts in the 24,500-25,500 range, suggesting an increase of 11% from fiscal 2023 levels, considering the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 revenues are projected in the range of $710-$720 million, up from the prior estimate of $705-$715 million. The expected figure indicates an increase of 17.7% from the previous year’s levels.



Net income is projected in the range of $36-$40 million, up from the prior estimate of $34-$38 million. The company reported net income of 12.3 million in the previous year.



It expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100-$103 million, up from the prior estimate of $98-$102 million. The projected figure indicated a rise of 58.1% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $62 million and $66 million (up 30%).



Adjusted earnings in the range of 67-72 cents per share, up from the prior estimate of 53-58 cents per share. The company reported an adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents in the prior year.

Zacks Rank

Universal Technical currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s quarterly results notably benefited from solid improvement in revenue per available room (RevPAR) on the back of increased occupancy rates and average daily rate (ADR). Furthermore, during the quarter, HLT witnessed a record number of openings, which encouraged the uptrend to a great extent. The company states that it is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and growth through 2024, owing to the improving trends.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The quarterly results reflect unprecedented demand for the brands from new and loyal guests. The company reported record bookings, both in terms of rate and volume. Going forward, the management emphasized delivering long-term shareholder value through industry-leading global brands, innovative fleets and diverse destinations. The company anticipates achieving two Trifecta goals ahead of schedule.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2024. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The company’s quarterly results reflect solid enrollment growth along with the efficient execution of its Growth with Purpose strategy. The continuous focus on this growth strategy sparked organic revenue growth, improved operational efficiencies and yielded outstanding academic outcomes. Owing to the quarter’s uptrend, ATGE raised its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.