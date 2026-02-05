Universal Technical Institute Stock Falls 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) are moving down about 7 percent on Thursday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to impact the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $25.91 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 7.00 percent. The stock opened at $25.08 and has climbed as high as $29.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $21.29 to $36.32.

The company's stock closed trading at $27.86 on Wednesday.

