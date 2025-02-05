News & Insights

Universal Technical Institute Lifts FY25 Outlook

February 05, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) lifted its outlook for the full year 2025, based on strong first-quarter results

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company now expects revenues of $810 million to $820 million, net income of $54 million to $58 million and earnings per share of $0.96 to $1.04.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $800 million to $815 million, net income of $52 million to $56 million and earnings per share of $0.93 to $1.01.

"In the first quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver on our growth, diversification, and optimization strategy, leading to outperformance across our key financial and operational metrics," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "Both divisions experienced strong year-over-year growth, with consolidated revenue increasing 15%, average full-time active students growing 11%, and new student starts growing over 22%, while considerably increasing our bottom line. As a result, I'm proud to report that we are increasing our guidance ranges for fiscal 2025. We are fully aligned with our strategic growth objectives and are making steady progress toward achieving them throughout the year."

