Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.82 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $22.15 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $220.84 million from $201.42 million last year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.82 Mln. vs. $22.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $220.84 Mln vs. $201.42 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 905 M To $ 915 M

