Universal Store Holdings Ltd. Resolutions Approved at AGM

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. successfully carried all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting witnessed the re-election of directors and approval of share rights under the company’s equity incentive plan. This reflects the shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team.

