Universal Store Holdings Ltd. Resolutions Approved at AGM

October 30, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. (AU:UNI) has released an update.

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. successfully carried all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting witnessed the re-election of directors and approval of share rights under the company’s equity incentive plan. This reflects the shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team.

