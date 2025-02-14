News & Insights

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results with Sales Growth Despite Net Loss

February 14, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Universal Security Instruments reports increased sales but a net loss for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, reporting an 18.9% increase in sales to $5.54 million compared to the previous year, but a net loss of $936,639, down from a net income of $102,176. Year-to-date sales rose 15% to $17.34 million, while the company posted a net loss of $801,867, a decline from a net income of $80,881 in the same period of 2023. CEO Harvey Grossblatt attributed the losses to bulk sales of obsolete inventory and high expenses related to an ongoing asset purchase agreement with Feit Electric Company. The company is seeking shareholder approval for the asset sale, which it anticipates may occur in the second quarter of 2025. If the sale is not approved, the company may consider delisting from the NYSE MKT and terminating its reporting obligations.

Potential Positives

  • Sales increased 18.9% to $5,535,148 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period last year.
  • For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, sales increased 15.0% to $17,336,933 compared to the prior year.
  • The company is pursuing an Asset Purchase Agreement with Feit Electric Company, which is expected to drive long-term value for shareholders if approved.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite an increase in sales, the company reported a significant net loss of $936,639 for the quarter and $801,867 for the nine months, contrasting sharply with the net income achieved in the same periods the previous year.
  • The announcement of a potential asset sale raises concerns about the company's financial stability, as it may indicate that they are struggling to maintain profitability on their own.
  • The company's accumulated deficit has increased to $8,747,810, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties and putting pressure on future operations.

FAQ

What were Universal Security Instruments' recent sales figures?

For the three months ending December 31, 2024, sales increased by 18.9% to $5,535,148 compared to last year's $4,654,978.

What was the net loss for Universal Security Instruments?

The company reported a net loss of $936,639, or $0.40 per share, compared to a net income of $102,176 last year.

What prompted Universal Security Instruments' recent asset sale?

The asset sale to Feit Electric Company was approved to drive long-term value for shareholders amid inventory challenges.

What is the impact of the asset sale on Universal Security Instruments?

If the asset sale is not approved, the company may consider delisting from NYSE MKT and terminating federal reporting obligations.

Who can assist shareholders with voting on the asset sale?

Shareholders can contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC at 1-888-742-1305 for assistance in voting their shares.

$UUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $UUU stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, sales increased 18.9% to $5,535,148 compared to sales of $4,654,978 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $936,639, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $102,176 or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.



For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, sales increased 15.0% to $17,336,933 versus $15,071,204 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $801,867, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $80,881 or $0.03, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2023 period.



Harvey Grossblatt, CEO said: “As previously reported, on October 29, 2024, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Feit Electric Company, Inc. The quarterly and year-to-date results for the periods ended December 31, 2024, were lower due to bulk sales of excess and obsolete inventory at reduced gross profit margins and substantial expenses which we incurred in the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, in furtherance of the potential asset sale. The Company expects to continue business as usual while it seeks shareholder approval of the potential sale and closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement which, if approved, is expected to occur in the second quarter of calendar 2025.”



Mr. Grossblatt added: “Our Board approved the asset sale to Feit after much consideration to allow the Company to drive long-term value for our shareholders. If the asset sale is not approved, the Company will need to consider alternatives, including delisting its shares from the NYSE MKT and terminating its periodic reporting obligations under the federal securities laws.” For assistance in voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC, at 1-888-742-1305.



UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 56-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at


www.universalsecurity.com


.



------------------------------------------------------------



"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.


UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS




(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended



December 31,




2024



2023

Sales
$
5,535,148

$
4,654,978

Net (loss) income

(936,639
)

102,176

(Loss) Earnings per share:


Basic and diluted
$
( 0.40
)
$
0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted

2,312,887


2,312,887


































































Nine Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023

Sales
$
17,336,933

$
15,071,204

Net (loss) income

(801,867
)

80,881

(Loss) Earnings per share:


Basic and diluted
$
(0.35
)
$
0.03

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic and diluted

2,312,887


2,312,887































































































































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS



Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Cash
$
58,882

$
39,178

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

3,277,573


3,353,127

Inventory

6,060,327


4,880,508

Prepaid expense

123,744


399,318




TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

9,520,526


8,672,131




PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET

67,861


231,823

OTHER ASSETS

-


-

TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,588,387

$
8,903,954


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Line of credit – factor.


Short-term portion of operating lease liability


Accounts payable
$
1,499,653


53,289


3,431,950

$
1,121,064


156,851


1,878,990

Accrued liabilities

442,335


254,062

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

5,427,227


3,410,967

LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

-


53,289

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

-


53,289



SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:


Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized


20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at December 31, 2024 and 2023

23,129




23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841


12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(8,747,810
)

(7,469,272

)




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

4,161,160


5,439,698

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
9,588,387

$
8,903,954



Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO


Universal Security Instruments, Inc.


(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224


or


Zachary Mizener


Lambert & Co.


(315) 529-2348






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

