Universal Security Instruments Corrects Third-Quarter Results Announcement

Universal Security Instruments corrected its press release reporting third-quarter results, showing increased sales but a net loss.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. issued a press release correcting the timeframe of its financial results, now clarifying that the report pertains to the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024, rather than the second quarter. For this quarter, the company experienced an 18.9% increase in sales, totaling $5.54 million, but reported a net loss of $936,639, contrasting with a net income of $102,176 in the previous year. Over the nine-month period, sales rose by 15%, yet the company still faced an overall net loss. The CEO, Harvey Grossblatt, stated that the financial downturn was attributed to inventory sales at reduced margins and expenses related to a potential asset sale to Feit Electric Company, which the company is seeking shareholder approval for in early 2025. In the event the sale is not approved, potential alternatives, including delisting, are being considered.

Potential Positives

Sales for the third quarter increased by 18.9% to $5,535,148 compared to the same period last year, demonstrating strong revenue growth.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, sales also showed a significant increase of 15.0% compared to the previous year, indicating sustained demand for the company's products.

The company is pursuing an Asset Purchase Agreement with Feit Electric Company, which could drive long-term value for shareholders if approved.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a critical error in its initial headline, incorrectly stating the quarter, which may undermine the credibility of the company's communication efforts.

Despite a significant increase in sales, the company reported a substantial net loss, raising concerns about overall financial health and sustainability.

The CEO indicated that if the potential asset sale is not approved, the company may have to consider delisting from the NYSE MKT and terminating its reporting obligations, signaling potential operational instability.

FAQ

What is the corrected quarter mentioned in the press release?

The corrected press release covers the third quarter results, not the second quarter as previously stated.

How did sales perform for Universal Security Instruments in Q3 2024?

Sales increased by 18.9% to $5,535,148 compared to $4,654,978 in Q3 2023.

What was the net loss for Universal Security Instruments in Q3 2024?

The company reported a net loss of $936,639, or $0.40 per share, for Q3 2024.

What factors contributed to the company's lower quarterly results?

The lower results were due to bulk sales of excess inventory at reduced margins and substantial expenses during the quarter.

What are the implications if the asset sale is not approved?

If the asset sale is not approved, the company may consider delisting its shares and terminating reporting obligations.

Full Release



OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release published Friday, February 14, by Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU), the headline incorrectly stated the quarter. The release covered the third quarter results, not second quarter as previously stated. The corrected release follows:







Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results











Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, sales increased 18.9% to $5,535,148 compared to sales of $4,654,978 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $936,639, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $102,176 or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.





For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, sales increased 15.0% to $17,336,933 versus $15,071,204 for the same period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $801,867, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $80,881 or $0.03, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2023 period.





Harvey Grossblatt, CEO said: “As previously reported, on October 29, 2024, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Feit Electric Company, Inc. The quarterly and year-to-date results for the periods ended December 31, 2024, were lower due to bulk sales of excess and obsolete inventory at reduced gross profit margins and substantial expenses which we incurred in the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, in furtherance of the potential asset sale. The Company expects to continue business as usual while it seeks shareholder approval of the potential sale and closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement which, if approved, is expected to occur in the second quarter of calendar 2025.”





Mr. Grossblatt added: “Our Board approved the asset sale to Feit after much consideration to allow the Company to drive long-term value for our shareholders. If the asset sale is not approved, the Company will need to consider alternatives, including delisting its shares from the NYSE MKT and terminating its periodic reporting obligations under the federal securities laws.” For assistance in voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC, at 1-888-742-1305.





UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 56-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at





www.universalsecurity.com





.





------------------------------------------------------------





"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.



















UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS









(UNAUDITED)













Three Months Ended







December 31,





















2024

















2023











Sales





$





5,535,148









$





4,654,978









Net (loss) income









(936,639





)









102,176









(Loss) Earnings per share:

















Basic and diluted









$





( 0.40





)





$





0.04









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































Basic and diluted









2,312,887

















2,312,887



























Nine Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023











Sales





$





17,336,933









$





15,071,204









Net (loss) income









(801,867





)









80,881









(Loss) Earnings per share:

















Basic and diluted





$





(0.35





)





$





0.03









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































Basic and diluted









2,312,887













2,312,887

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(UNAUDITED)









ASSETS



















Dec. 31, 2024









Dec. 31, 2023











Cash













$













58,882

















$













39,178





















Accounts receivable and amount due from factor









3,277,573













3,353,127













Inventory









6,060,327













4,880,508













Prepaid expense









123,744













399,318





























TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

















9,520,526













8,672,131





























PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET









67,861













231,823













OTHER ASSETS









-













-













TOTAL ASSETS





$





9,588,387









$





8,903,954





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Line of credit – factor.





Short-term portion of operating lease liability





Accounts payable





$









1,499,653





53,289





3,431,950









$









1,121,064





156,851





1,878,990













Accrued liabilities









442,335













254,062













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

















5,427,227





















3,410,967





















LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY













-

















53,289

















TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









-













53,289

















SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

















Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized





20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at December 31, 2024 and 2023









23,129

















23,129













Additional paid-in capital









12,885,841













12,885,841













Accumulated Deficit









(8,747,810





)









(7,469,272







)



























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









4,161,160













5,439,698













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





9,588,387









$





8,903,954





















Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO





Universal Security Instruments, Inc.





(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224





or





Zachary Mizener





Lambert & Co.





(315) 529-2348



