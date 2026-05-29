Universal Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Universal (NYSE:UVV) said its fiscal 2026 results were pressured by a non-cash goodwill impairment in its ingredients business and higher inventory write-downs tied mainly to non-wrapper dark air-cured tobacco, even as management described the company’s core flue-cured and burley tobacco operations as solid.

Chairman, President and CEO Preston D. Wigner told investors on the company’s fourth-quarterearnings callthat Universal operated in a market that “shifted meaningfully from the prior year,” with oversupply in certain tobacco styles and continued headwinds in ingredients weighing on volumes and margins.

“Our fiscal year 2026 performance reflected solid execution across much of our business,” Wigner said. “However, our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment related to our Universal Ingredients Shank’s operation and by inventory write-downs primarily related to non-wrapper dark air-cured tobacco.”

Fourth-quarter revenue rose, but earnings fell

Chief Financial Officer Steven S. Diel, who was appointed to the role effective April 1, said consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter was $715 million, up 2% from the same period a year earlier. Full-year consolidated revenue was $2.9 billion, down slightly from what Diel called an “exceptional” fiscal 2025.

The company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss of $15 million, compared with operating income of $43 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, operating income fell to $169 million from $233 million in fiscal 2025.

Net loss attributable to Universal was $43 million in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $9 million a year earlier. Full-year net income declined to $33 million from $95 million in fiscal 2025.

Diel said the lower earnings were driven primarily by two factors: weaker profitability and a $41 million non-cash goodwill impairment at Shank’s within the ingredients segment, and higher inventory write-downs along with weaker performance in the non-wrapper dark air-cured tobacco business.

Tobacco segment hit by dark air-cured write-downs

Universal’s tobacco segment generated fourth-quarter revenue of $632 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. For the full year, tobacco revenue was $2.6 billion, down slightly from fiscal 2025.

Segment operating income was $27 million in the fourth quarter, down from $46 million a year earlier. Full-year segment operating income declined to $212 million from $240 million in fiscal 2025.

Diel said tobacco segment profitability was hurt by lower profitability and higher inventory write-downs of non-wrapper dark air-cured tobaccos. Total inventory write-downs for the tobacco operations segment were $43 million in fiscal 2026, compared with $19 million in fiscal 2025 and an average of $14 million across fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2025.

In response to a question from Sidoti analyst Daniel Harriman, Wigner said the company conducted a thorough review of inventory on hand and market dynamics in the fourth quarter. He said Universal was comfortable with its current position after the write-downs, while noting that the company will continue to assess inventory values throughout the year under accounting rules.

Wigner also said Universal expects uncommitted inventory to move back within its targeted 10% to 20% range during fiscal 2027. He said the company had already seen movement since March 31 and expects to provide a clearer update on its first-quarter call.

Ingredients results pressured by Shank’s

Universal’s ingredients segment posted fourth-quarter revenue of $83 million, down from $90 million in the prior-year quarter. Full-year revenue was $348 million, up 3% from fiscal 2025.

Segment operating income was $2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $4 million a year earlier. For the full year, ingredients operating income was $3 million, down from $12 million in fiscal 2025.

Diel said Universal’s FruitSmart and Silva businesses performed in line with expectations despite “significant industry headwinds.” He said the decline in segment operating income was mainly due to Shank’s, where profitability was affected by higher fixed and operating costs tied to recent growth investments and the development of a new product pipeline.

Diel said Universal recorded approximately $41 million of goodwill when it acquired Shank’s in October 2021. During fiscal 2026, market conditions pressured revenue and profitability for both core products and new product development, and the company concluded that a non-cash goodwill impairment was appropriate after a valuation analysis conducted with a third-party consultant.

“As a relatively new player in this space, converting customer interest into sustained revenue and margin growth can be a lengthy process,” Diel said, adding that Universal was behind in executing its commercial strategy at Shank’s amid market headwinds.

Management said it has implemented a leadership-level organizational realignment at Shank’s focused on commercial execution, facility utilization and financial and operational efficiency. Diel said Shank’s remains a key part of Universal’s ingredients platform because of its underutilized capacity, technical capabilities and role in supporting innovation and solutions-based offerings.

Management emphasizes liquidity, dividends and capital allocation

As of March 31, Universal’s net debt was $845 million, up from $817 million at the same point a year earlier. Diel said the increase was mainly due to higher working capital usage associated with purchasing and selling a significantly larger tobacco crop. The company’s liquidity availability, including cash and availability under committed and uncommitted credit lines, totaled more than $1.2 billion.

Diel said Universal’s capital allocation strategy remains built around four priorities:

Strengthening and investing for growth in the leaf tobacco business;

Increasing the company’s dividend;

Exploring growth opportunities for the plant-based ingredients business;

Returning excess capital through share repurchases.

Diel noted that Universal’s dividend payout ratio on reported net income was above 100% for fiscal 2026, but said that on an adjusted net income basis over the past five years it has been below 75%. He said the company feels “really good” about its ability to continue funding the dividend, while noting that management and the board review capital allocation regularly.

Wigner highlighted Universal’s recent announcement of its 56th consecutive annual dividend increase and said the company remains committed to investing in both tobacco and ingredients. He said Universal sees opportunities for market share growth, volume growth and additional services in tobacco.

Fiscal 2027 outlook centers on managing oversupply

Looking ahead, Wigner said Universal expects ongoing oversupply in tobacco markets, following a transition in fiscal 2026 from undersupply to balance and then oversupply as a result of large crops. He said large flue-cured and burley crops are also expected across the world in fiscal 2027.

Wigner said Universal’s geographic diversification, broad customer base and experience buying the right grades at the right prices should help the company manage the environment. He said larger crops may also create additional opportunities for third-party processing.

In ingredients, Wigner said Universal’s strategy remains focused on clean label, healthy, organic and solutions-based products. He said the company will focus on leveraging recent investments, improving commercial effectiveness, achieving operational efficiencies and improving financial performance.

“We enter fiscal year 2027 focused on maximizing and optimizing our tobacco business, growing our ingredients business, and strengthening our company for the next 100 years,” Wigner said.

About Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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