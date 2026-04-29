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Universal Music Group Reports Flat Q1 2026 Revenue

April 29, 2026 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Universal Music Group (UMGNF) on Wednesday, reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of 2.90 billion euros, remaining unchanged from 2.901 billion euros in the same period last year.

The music entertainment company posted EBITDA of 571 million euros, declining from 603 million euros a year earlier. This decrease reflected higher costs and lower merchandising margins.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at 636 million euros, compared with 661 million euros in first-quarter 2025. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 21.9 percent from 22.8 percent in the prior-year period.

UMGNF is currently trading at $22.00, down $0.50 or 2.22 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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