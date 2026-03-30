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Universal Music Group Plans EUR 500 Mln Share Buyback Programme

March 30, 2026 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG.AS, UNVGY, UMGNF), a Dutch-American music-based entertainment company, on Monday announced its intention to launch a share buyback programme to repurchase shares for an aggregate amount of 500 million euros.

The company said the repurchased shares will be used to meet obligations under its equity incentive plans and/or to reduce share capital.

The company said the share buyback programme will be executed under existing shareholder authorization granted at the May 14, 2025 Annual General Meeting and any future approvals.

The programme will be executed by an independent broker.

On Friday, Universal Music Group closed trading at EUR 15.56 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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