Universal Insurance Valuation: Is 1.78x Book Value Too Rich?

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE has rallied over the past year, and the market is now asking how much of the turnaround is already in the price. For property and casualty insurers, book value is often the anchor because it reflects capital strength and the capacity to absorb losses.

UVE 1-Year Price Performance



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At 1.78x trailing 12-month book value per share, UVE is priced above its industry but well below broader market multiples.



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The question is whether underwriting stability and catastrophe risk justify that premium.

Universal’s Book Value Surge Is a Big Part of the Story

Book value per share rose to $19.67, up 48.1% from $13.28 at the end of 2024. This signals improved balance-sheet momentum, stronger underwriting performance and a sturdier capital position.

Universal’s Reinsurance Progress as a Multiple Support

By the fourth quarter of 2025, management said 90% of the 2026 first-event catastrophe tower had been placed, with meaningful additional multi-year capacity secured into 2027. That level of visibility can matter because it reduces uncertainty going into hurricane season and helps investors handicap earnings volatility.



If reinsurance structure and timing lower the probability of large earnings swings, the market can be more willing to pay up for book value because margins become easier to underwrite. That dynamic is especially relevant as the company targets improved margin visibility into 2026–2027.

UVE’s Shareholder Returns Add Downside Support

UVE has a long history of returning capital, including more than 10 consecutive years of declaring regular and special dividends. That pattern can support valuation when underwriting is stable because it reinforces confidence in capital generation.



The board also approved a new $20 million repurchase authorization on Jan. 7, 2026, running through January 2028.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

UVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

HCI Group HCI, Heritage Insurance HRTG and Allstate Corporation ALL are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings of HCI Group and Heritage Insurance witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for ALL’s 2026 earnings moved north but that of 2027 moved south in the last 30 days.



In terms of share price movement, HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate lost 19.3%, 8.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in the past three months.

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The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.