Universal Insurance Authorizes $20 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE), a property and casualty insurance holding company, on Wednesday said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to buyback up to $20 million of its outstanding stock.

The program will remain in effect through January 8, 2028.

Share repurchases may be made from time to time in open market transactions at prevailing market prices.

In the pre-market trading, Universal Insurance is 2.32% higher at $30.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

