Universal Insurance and Florida Insurance in 2026: Will the Reset Work?

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE is a Florida-heavy homeowners insurance writer, but its growth story is starting to look more balanced. Florida remained the company’s largest market in 2025, yet its share of direct premiums written eased to 72.6% from 77.2% in 2024.



That shift matters going into 2026 because it pairs a stabilizing Florida backdrop with a portfolio that is gradually less concentrated. The company’s approach centers on disciplined underwriting, selective market openings and closings, and state-by-state rate actions.

UVE’s Florida Mix Is Shifting, Not Shrinking

Universal’s Florida footprint is rebalancing rather than retreating. In 2025, direct premiums written totaled $2.1 billion, with Florida still the anchor but other states rising to 27.4% from 22.8% a year earlier.



The driver is not a single lever. The mix change reflects underwriting discipline alongside selective market openings and closings and rate actions taken at the state level.

Universal’s “Disciplined Market Management” as a Competitive Tool

Universal treats geography and pricing as an active decision. The company opens and closes markets based on internal profitability modeling, which helps keep growth aligned with unit economics. UVE is willing to turn away business that does not clear its return thresholds.

UVE’s Competition Reality Check in the New Florida Landscape

The Florida playing field is more crowded than it was before the December 2022 reforms. Since those changes, 14–17 insurers have entered the state, and the combination of more open markets and rate declines has increased execution risk for incumbents.



For Universal, that dynamic could push near-term growth to skew more toward non-Florida states, further changing mix even if Florida remains the core earnings driver.

UVE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings reflects a 35.5% year-over-year decrease, while revenues reflect a 6.1% year-over-year decrease.



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The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved 19.8% north in the last 30 days.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

UVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



HCI Group HCI, Heritage Insurance HRTG and Allstate Corporation ALL are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings of HCI Group and Heritage Insurance witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for ALL’s 2026 earnings moved north but that for 2027 moved south in the last 30 days.



In terms of share price movement, HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate lost 19.3%, 8.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in the past three months.

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The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.