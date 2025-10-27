Markets
Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $373.0 million, or $5.86 per share. This compares with $258.7 million, or $3.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $362.3 million or $5.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $4.495 billion from $3.963 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $373.0 Mln. vs. $258.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.86 vs. $3.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.495 Bln vs. $3.963 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.50 - $22.10 Full year revenue guidance: $17.306-$17.445 bln

The company authorizes $1.5 billion increase to the stock repurchase program.

