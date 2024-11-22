Universal Faces NYSE Compliance and Reporting Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Universal Corporation is facing compliance challenges with the NYSE due to delays in filing its quarterly financial report, triggered by an ongoing internal investigation. The company, while committed to resolving the issues, acknowledges the risk of potential delisting if deadlines aren’t met. Despite these hurdles, Universal aims to file the necessary documents within the allocated six-month period, ensuring transparency and adherence to reporting obligations.

