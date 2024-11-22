News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Faces NYSE Compliance and Reporting Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Universal ( (UVV) ).

Universal Corporation is facing compliance challenges with the NYSE due to delays in filing its quarterly financial report, triggered by an ongoing internal investigation. The company, while committed to resolving the issues, acknowledges the risk of potential delisting if deadlines aren’t met. Despite these hurdles, Universal aims to file the necessary documents within the allocated six-month period, ensuring transparency and adherence to reporting obligations.

See more insights into UVV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UVV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.