Universal Electronics (UEIC) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Universal Electronics (NasdaqGS:UEIC) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $4.34 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from the latest reported closing price of $3.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Electronics. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 28.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEIC is 0.11%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.29% to 8,685K shares. The put/call ratio of UEIC is 6.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kent Lake PR holds 867K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 45.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 44.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 864K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 85.83% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 800K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 26.02% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 605K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 24.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 45.23% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 520K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEIC by 27.10% over the last quarter.

