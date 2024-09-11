Universal Display's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OLED usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Universal Display. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $180,440, and 5 are calls, amounting to $153,554.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $220.0 for Universal Display, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Universal Display options trades today is 138.0 with a total volume of 637.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Universal Display's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Universal Display Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OLED CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.9 $11.2 $11.4 $220.00 $44.8K 297 67 OLED PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.2 $20.1 $20.2 $200.00 $44.4K 117 25 OLED PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.3 $19.9 $20.2 $200.00 $36.3K 117 43 OLED PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.4 $20.1 $20.1 $200.00 $36.1K 117 43 OLED PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.9 $20.6 $20.6 $200.00 $32.9K 117 77

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, China, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Universal Display, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Universal Display With a volume of 168,788, the price of OLED is down -0.31% at $195.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

