UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Earnings Results: $OLED Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY ($OLED) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $166,280,000, beating estimates of $159,202,752 by $7,077,248.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Insider Trading Activity

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY insiders have traded $OLED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LACERTE purchased 742 shares for an estimated $134,220

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL DISPLAY stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLED in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

