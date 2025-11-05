Universal Corp Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Universal Corp (UVV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.17 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $25.94 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $34.20 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $754.18 million from $710.76 million last year.

Universal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

