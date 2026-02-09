Universal Corp Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Universal Corp (UVV) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $33.25 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $59.64 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $34.0 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to $861.29 million from $937.19 million last year.

Universal Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.25 Mln. vs. $59.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $861.29 Mln vs. $937.19 Mln last year.

