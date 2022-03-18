Univar (UNVR) Inks Deal With Particle Dynamics, Boosts Portfolio

Univar Solutions Inc. UNVR expanded its specialty ingredient portfolio in the United States and Canada through a distribution deal with Particle Dynamics. The latter is an integrated solution provider serving pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in the global health care market.

The companies will work together to utilize new technologies, quality functional ingredients for solid dosage forms as well as deep knowledge in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to better support customer success with more sustainable solutions and help keep communities healthy and safe.

Univar, which is among the prominent players in the chemicals space along with Celanese Corporation CE, Eastman Chemical Company EMN and PPG Industries Inc. PPG, will provide its United States and Canada customers with Particle Dynamics' compressible calcium and magnesium carbonates and microencapsulated vitamins and minerals.

These specialty ingredients are utilized to manufacture solid dose prescription, over-the-counter drugs and nutraceutical supplements. Univar Solutions offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of specialty excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical ingredients and high purity solvents.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA for first-quarter 2022 to be in the range of $260-$280 million. For 2022, adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $860-$890 million. Its adjusted EBITDA was $797.7 million in 2021. The company also sees net free cash flow for 2022 in a range of $430-$445 million.

Univar also expects to achieve the targeted $120 million in annual net synergies from the Nexeo acquisition by early 2022 and anticipates continued strong liquidity.

