Unity Stock Crushed It Again, What's Next?

In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) Q4 earnings and talk about the future of the company and why I believe this could be the best play if you believe in the metaverse. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Earnings summary

Unity reported revenue of $315.9 million, up 43% year over year (YOY).

Create solutions segment revenue grew 49% YOY to $99.9 million.

Operate solutions segment revenue grew 45% YOY to $194.6 million.

Strategic partnerships and other segment revenue came in at $21.3 million, an increase of 12% YOY.

Customers generating more than $100,000 of revenue in the trailing 12 months reached 1,052, up from 793 the year prior.

The dollar-based net expansion rate came in at 140%, up from 138% one year earlier.

For the full year, revenue was $1.1 billion, an increase of 44% YOY. At the start of last year, the company expected revenue growth of just 20%.

The company expanded its addressable market through strategic acquisitions and product innovations such as Weta Digital, Parsec, and most recently Ziva Dynamics.

The company expects to grow revenue in Q1 by 35% at the midpoint to $317.5 million. And for the full year, the company guided for 35% growth at the midpoint as well.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 3, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2022.

