Unity Software's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in U often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Unity Software. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 15% bullish and 61% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $160,665, and 12 calls, totaling $633,463.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $26.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 3609.5 with a total volume of 3,361.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.55 $6.4 $6.4 $26.00 $160.6K 0 251 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.0 $1.88 $2.0 $20.00 $99.6K 2.7K 302 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.01 $1.87 $1.9 $20.00 $95.0K 2.7K 1.3K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.01 $1.87 $1.9 $20.00 $95.0K 2.7K 1.3K U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.25 $2.91 $3.09 $25.00 $77.1K 12.1K 261

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 7,940,477, the price of U is up by 4.82%, reaching $21.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $25. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for U

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

