Unity Software's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $292,206, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $523,187.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.7 $4.45 $4.7 $26.00 $203.4K 260 0 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.5 $5.5 $5.5 $30.00 $110.0K 1.7K 202 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.2 $1.03 $1.03 $25.00 $103.0K 1.6K 2.0K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.15 $2.04 $2.15 $20.00 $86.0K 2.0K 541 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.22 $1.0 $1.22 $25.00 $60.6K 1.6K 510

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software Trading volume stands at 2,838,896, with U's price up by 3.39%, positioned at $21.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Macquarie upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $33. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software

