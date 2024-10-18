Unity Software's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $333,165, and 6 are calls, amounting to $216,458.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $30.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Unity Software's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Unity Software's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $28.00 $107.7K 598 156 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $30.00 $64.7K 400 76 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $30.00 $63.0K 400 80 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $22.00 $48.7K 266 235 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.13 $1.9 $1.9 $20.00 $47.5K 12.4K 352

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Unity Software With a volume of 4,509,151, the price of U is up 3.53% at $22.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

