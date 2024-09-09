Unity Software's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in U often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Unity Software. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,750, and 9 calls, totaling $305,859.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 2153.11 with a total volume of 3,899.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $5.8 $5.85 $15.00 $42.1K 2.8K 145 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.43 $1.4 $1.4 $20.00 $42.0K 1.5K 481 U PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.35 $25.00 $41.7K 8.8K 53 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.25 $5.9 $15.00 $41.3K 2.8K 0 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $10.00 $36.0K 819 50

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Current Position of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 6,807,491, the U's price is up by 7.06%, now at $16.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.